3 arrested in Labangon drug bust

Three persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City past 11 p.m., Tuesday (April 10)

Authorities arrested Raffy Sabiona, 26, the subject of the operation; Ismaelson Alcos, 34, both from Barangay Labangon; and Julius Gadiane, 38, a resident of Barangay Quiot, Cebu City for possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Seized from Sabiona were several long-sized sachets of suspected shabu while 4 small-sized sachets were confiscated from his cohorts with an estimated street value of P88,000.

Meanwhile, Chief Insp. Henrix Bangcolita of Punta police precinct said that they also arrested 5 persons after playing an illegal coin game locally known as “Hantak” during the buy-bust operation.