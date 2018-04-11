3 arrested in Labangon drug bust
Three persons were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City past 11 p.m., Tuesday (April 10)
Authorities arrested Raffy Sabiona, 26, the subject of the operation; Ismaelson Alcos, 34, both from Barangay Labangon; and Julius Gadiane, 38, a resident of Barangay Quiot, Cebu City for possession and selling of illegal drugs.
Seized from Sabiona were several long-sized sachets of suspected shabu while 4 small-sized sachets were confiscated from his cohorts with an estimated street value of P88,000.
Meanwhile, Chief Insp. Henrix Bangcolita of Punta police precinct said that they also arrested 5 persons after playing an illegal coin game locally known as “Hantak” during the buy-bust operation.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.