EMB-7: “Mactan, Panglao seawater is contaminated”

CONTAMINATION of seawater in Mactan Island in Cebu and Panglao, Bohol province due to high levels of fecal coliform was seen in recent tests conducted by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-7 in the area.

EMB-7 Regional Director William Cuñado said seawater in Panglao contained 150 to 200 most probable number (MPN) of fecal coliform per liter while seawater in Mactan reached 180 to 250 MPN of fecal coliform per liter.

The standard for water quality set by EMB-7 is only at 100 MPN per liter.