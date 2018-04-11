Family of slain San Fernando councilor seeks NBI-7 help

The family of slain San Fernando Councilor Alexander Alicaway sought help from the National Bureau of Investigation – Central Visayas (NBI – 7) for a speedy investigation to solve the case, and ultimately capture the masterminds behind his killing.

NBI – 7 assistant regional director, lawyer Dominador Cimafranca, said that Alicaway’s wife, Maria Victoria Alicaway, visited their office to request a parallel investigation this afternoon.

“We’re now waiting for the family’s formal request. But they visited us asking for a parallel investigation,” said Cimafranca.

He added that once they will start the parallel investigation, they will coordinate with investigators from the Police Regional Office- 7 (PRO -7).

In a separate interview, Maria Victoria said she was not satisfied with the progress made by the police investigating the case, prompting her to ask help from the NBI – 7.

“Usa ka buwan na sukad gipatay akong asawa. Mangayo na mi og assistance sa NBI tungod kay wa mi nakitang klaro nga imbestigasyon (It’s been a month since my husband was killed. We asked assistance from the NBI because we observed that the investigation has no clear directions),” said Maria Victoria.

Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, chief of the San Fernando Police Station, welcomed the family’s decision.

“In fact, we commend the wife so that we can all help in the investigation of the case,” said Nalua.

Nalua also said that they have forwarded the case to the Special Investigation Task Group of PRO -7.

Alicaway was killed by still unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle last March 12. Police earlier said that they are looking into the possibility that the case is in relation to Alicaway’s work as a public official in San Fernando town of southeastern Cebu.