Tomas urges officials with drug ties to surrender
By Doris Mae Mondragon April 11,2018
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña voiced support to Cebu City police chief Joel Doria’s call on local officials linked to the illegal drug trade to surrender.
“Good. Why surrender shoot them na lang. Si Doria sobrang buotan uy (he’s too kind),” the mayor said in his Wednesday press conference.
Osmeña said the upcoming barangay elections has driven some candidates desperate for funding to seek funding from people with drug ties.
