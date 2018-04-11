Pedicab driver yields P4,500 shabu
By Benjie Talisic April 11,2018
About 30 sachets of shabu worth P4,500 were seized from a drug suspect at his home in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City at 11 am Wednesday.
The 31-year-old suspect identified as Lorenzo Lastimoso worked as a pedicab driver. Lastimoso admitted to selling shabu to augment his meager income. He said he kept the shabu inside a broken bulb to avoid detection from tanods.
