Cebu City’s Oplan Pokemon: P1M suspected shabu seized, 59 nabbed

More than P1 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated and 59 persons were arrested during Tuesday dawn’s Oplan Pokemon operation of the Cebu City police.

Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said that those arrested included 34 persons for possession of illegal drugs, 23 persons for illegal gambling, and three persons for rape, theft and illegal possession of firearms.

Doria said that they confiscated 151 sachets and 23 medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 138 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1,632,412.

Aside from that, the police also confiscated drug paraphernalia and P9,000 cash during the operation.