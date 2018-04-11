Public warned about sun exposure and dry season diseases

Avoid too much sun exposure to prevent getting diseases commonly acquired during the onset of the dry hot season or summer.

Dr. Sheila Faciol, Provincial Health Office Public Health Division head, advised the public about this as Pagasa announced the start of the dry season on Tuesday.

Faciol said the public should avoid, as much as possible, being exposed to sun between the periods of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Because of the season, Dr. Faciol said it is common to get a cough, cold and skin diseases such as rashes and prickly heat (locally known as bungang singot).

She also advised the public to be hydrated by drinking plenty of water and apply sunblock lotions.