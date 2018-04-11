Sinulog organizers assure release of cash prize

SINULOG organizers assured yesterday that they will pay the P10,000 balance of the P30,000 cash prize promised to one of the winners of the event’s puppeteer competition.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. executive director Ricky Ballesteros gave this assurance after Annalyn Cuyos, wife of the third place winner of the puppeteer competition, sought help from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to ask for the P10,000 balance.

Cuyos said they received a check worth P20,000 last January 21 and they went to the SFI to ask for the balance.

She said they were told to wait until the first week of February to receive the balance but they have not received the amount so far.

In yesterday’s press conference, Osmeña assured Cuyos that he will follow up her request.

“I want to know who did they complain to. He has to answer to me also. I would be embarrassed if something like this happens,” the mayor said.

In a phone interview, Ballesteros said there had been a miscommunication between SFI officials and the committee on prizes on the amount to be given to the puppeteer winners.

He said they agreed with City Councilor Dave Tumulak’s suggestion to increase the prize for the puppeteers since they also charged a registration fee.

Ballesteros said the committee on prizes was not informed of the changes and awarded the same cash prizes as last year.

He advised Cuyos to coordinate with Tumulak’s staff for the remaining balance, saying he is sure that the amount had been processed and can be released anytime now.