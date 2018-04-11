No disclosure of PDEA narc list

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) will not reveal the names of incumbent barangay officials who are on their drug watchlist.

“We can’t disclose the contents of the list since it is premature to do so. If someone has the authority to do it, it is the President,” said PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar, adding that they are still validating the accusations against half of the 563 village officials in the country who are on their watchlist.

Director Rafael Olaño of the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) earlier dangled the possibility for law enforcers to make public the names of the village officials who are on the drug list to guide voters on who to vote for or pass up in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on May 14.

Albiar said revealing the names of officials might be tantamount to violating their rights to due process of law.

“The goal of law enforcement units is to arrest and prosecute drug personalities. If we disclose their names, they may lie low and momentarily stop their illegal operations,” she said.

Olaño, in a separate interview on Wednesday, said he understood the implications of making public the names of officials who are on the drugs list of the PDEA.

“Of course, it would be good to release it in order to guide our voters. But as it is, we may be violating some laws. That is why I urge the different agencies of government to study what can be done about it,” he told Cebu Daily News.

The best option, nonetheless, is to let President Rodrigo Duterte, who is immune from suit, do the announcement.

“If it will come from him, then we can’t do anything about it but follow the lead,” Olaño said.

Lawyer Jose Glenn Capanas, president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu City chapter, said revealing the names of persons believed to be involved in illegal drugs, and yet not even charged in court is tantamount to violating his or her rights.

“What is the basis of the list? If they (law enforcers) keep it to themselves, then that’s all right. The moment they publish it, however, it may lead to the filing of a libel case against them because it’s defaming the reputation and honor of a person,” he explained.

President Duterte, he said, is exempted from the rule due to the former’s position.

Albiar nonetheless appealed to the public to vote wisely and to avoid accepting money from candidates in exchange for their votes.

She also warned barangay officials: “Don’t ever think you’re free. We are monitoring you and we will subject you to an operation once we get enough evidence against you.”