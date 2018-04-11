No basis to raise academic qualifications for barangay candidates

RAISING the qualifications of candidates running for barangay positions has no basis, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Election Officer, lawyer Lionel Castillano.

He said as long as candidates are able to read and write, they are qualified to run as barangay officials.

“Personally, dili ni igo basehan (there is no basis) because there are dropouts that become successful,” Castillano said.

Former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr., now a member of the consultative committee on charter change, proposed to raise the literacy of candidates seeking a position in public office.

Pimentel said candidates for barangay positions should be at least an elementary graduate.

“Dapat dagdagan ang qualification. At least graduate ka ng elementary, may certificate at diploma,” he said.

Chapter 2 Section 7 of the Barangay Election Act of 1982 states, “No person shall be eligible to be a barangay official unless he is a citizen of the Philippines, a registered voter and actual resident of the barangay for at least six months immediately preceding the election, able to read and write and, on the date of the election, is least twenty-one years of age, and who is not otherwise disqualified by law.”

“Naa raman gyud na sa tawo kon bisan wala siya kahuman, mobasa siya, motuon siya, importante ang iyang pagtuon dili mahuman (It depends on the person if he has not finished school but he reads and studies, he will continue to learn). He will learn new things,” he said.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-7) Regional Director Rene Burdeos said there is no directive from the central office increasing the qualifications of candidates for barangay positions. /with Inquirer.net