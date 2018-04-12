Few contraband seized behind bars in surprise raids in the cities of Cebu and Lapu

A simultaneous greyhound operation was conducted by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in City jails in Lapu-Lapu and Cebu City.

In Cebu City, operatives were able to seize 12 cellular phones, packs of cigarettes, lighters and improvised bladed weapons. While in Lapu-Lapu, pieces of lights, small sized tobaccos were confiscated.

Superintendent Renante Rubio, Cebu City Jail warden said that although no illegal drugs were, today’s greyhound operation will certainly not be the last operation they will conduct.

“We have not found any illegal drugs but this will not be the last greyhound operation,” said Rubio.

Rubio also said that they are constantly conducting random inspections in jail facility every day.