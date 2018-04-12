Flores tops U19 division in Argao chess

Argawenion Doniel Flores topped the 1st Argao under-19 chess tournament held at the Argao Cultural Complex last Sunday.

Flores, a grade nine student from the Argao National High School, scored 5.5 points together with Boholano Polan Reishi Boy but won because of a higher tie-break score.

Flores lost to Jesusito Tatoy in round two and settled for a draw in the sixth against Krizal Gutang. He won the other rounds capped off with a crucial seventh-round victory against Lennox Samsun.

Both Flores and Polan also topped the under-16 category to win P5,500 each. Ian James Vega and Samsung Lennox won the 12-under category and received P1,000 each.

The one day seven round Swiss system event gathered wood pushers from around the Province of Cebu.

Making the event possible was the Municipality of Argao, Argao Sports Commission, Cowasco, Chitang’s Torta, Kjopete One Stop Shop messenger Jucille Ab, GG Cupid messenger ggcupid.com, Engr. Randy Villaflor, Atty. Jonathan Villegas, Sir George Albarracin, Maria Socorro Tejedor, Aracille Decierdo, Mar C. Bastatas, Myrna Quano, Tj Abellanosa, Nikki Ann Dela Cruz and Proculogenus D. Navarro.