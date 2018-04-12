Radaza rewards enforcers for apprehending without exemption
By Nestle L. Semilla April 12,2018
Four traffic enforces and one police officer were rewarded by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza for apprehending traffic violators in the City.
The enforcers apprehending elected officials, department heads and employees of the City Hall.
The five officers were awarded cash amounting to P25,000.
