Water backpacks for Mandaue traffic enforcers
By Nestle L. Semilla April 12,2018
To keep the traffic enforces hydrated, the local government of Mandaue City purchased water backpack for Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).
Glenn Antigua, Team Chief of Operations, said that they purchased 250 water backpacks for their enforcers.
He said that since it is already summer, it is important that enforcers should be hydrated always.
