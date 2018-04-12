Excess funds to be used in Sinulog next year

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) has already submitted their report for the transaction for Sinulog 2018.

Based on the data shown to the media, the total excess receipts for the expenditures of Sinulog this year is 237% higher than the excess funds from last year’s Sinulog.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that the excess funds will be used for the Sinulog next year.