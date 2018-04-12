Tears flow for Msgr. Carlito Puno

Tears flowed as the mortal remains of Msgr. Carlito Puno left Cebu City on Thursday.

“It’s painful that he’s gone but the love and generosity he shown will open the doors of heaven for him,” said Fr. Erik Orio in his homily during a send-off Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

His body was brought to the Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu past 7 a.m. before it was transferred to the mother church of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

After the Mass, Puno’s remains were transported to the St. Catherine de Alexandria Church where he last served as a parish priest before he died last Saturday.

At the cathedral, the Cebu City government led by Mayor Tomas Osmeña honored Puno for his contributions to Cebu and heritage.

Puno served as chairperson of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church from 2004 to 2014.

He was also the founding director of the Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu and a member of the Cebu City’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission.

In a message he delivered shortly before the Mass ended, Osmeña lauded Puno’s efforts for culture and heritage.

“We lost a good man; a great parish priest. On behalf of the city government, my salute to a friend. May God accept you in his arms. Daghang salamat,” said the mayor.

Also present were Osmeña’s wife and Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña and Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella.

In his message, Labella consoled the people, saying Puno is surely enjoying God’s company in heaven.

“This grief that we feel now is just a drop of water compared to the ocean of joy in heaven,” he said.

Apostolic Nuncio Emeritus of Korea Archbishop Osvaldo Padilla presided over the Mass at the cathedral along with some priests.

Fr. Orio, a team member of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, gave the homily.

He said Puno has loved the priestly vocation so much that the latter spent hours in the confessional to accommodate penitents. Despite his age, Puno also goes to the mountains to administer the sacraments to the people, Orio said.

“The Lord has given Nyor Fadz everything. Now that he’s dead, the Father has given him more: eternal life,” Orio said.

On Saturday morning, Puno’s body will be transferred to his hometown in Pinamungahan where he will be buried on April 16, Monday.

Puno succumbed to a bout of pneumonia on Saturday, April 7. He was 69.

Pono served as parish priest at the St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Mabolo, Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu, and San Isidro Labrador parish in Talamban—all in Cebu City.

His last assignment was at the St. Catherine de Alexandria Church in Carcar City.