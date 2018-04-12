Puppeteer to receive suffering compensation

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that the winner of the puppeteer’s competition who did not receive the full amount of his prize will also be given a ‘Suffering Compensation’ of P10,000.

Osmena said the compensation will be given to the Bumblebee puppet maker.

Osmeña said he does not want a bad reputation for the Sinulog celebration and its organizers.

“I don’t like to hurt the people’s feelings. They paid so much money for their entry,” said Osmeña.

The additional amount will be taken from the remaining P600,000 of the city government’s Sinulog budget.

According to Osmeña, the city only spent around P24 million of the P25 million allocated budget for the prizes.