K-Pop Lil’ Convention 2018 set on April 14 & 15



Calling all K-Pop fans! Cebu K-Pop Convention, in partnership with J Centre Mall, will be holding the K-Pop Lil’ Convention 2018 on April 14-15. The mini-convention will be featuring an array of K-pop talent showcases such as vocal contests, fan art, fan club booth exhibition, and dance contests.

Day one will highlight the Vocal Contest for individual or group singers and rappers. A maximum of 15-20 groups or performers may join with a registration fee of P50 per person.

The Fan Art Contest will also be held on the first day featuring drawings or paintings of Kpop artists. Registrants may join for a fee of P100 per person. The artists will also have the option of presenting their outputs in a silent auction and may choose to accept requests from the attendees.

For aspiring k-pop dancers, the Kpop Dance Showcase and 2x Dance Showdown are open to groups of 15-20 members. Registration fees are at P50 per member for the Kpop Dance Showcase and P300 per group for the 2x Dance Showdown.

On the second day, the Fanclub Booth contest will be launched with a minimum of five booths per person or group and a registration fee of P500. The booths may choose to display k-pop merchandise. The most popular and most creative booths will both receive P1,000 worth of gift certificates.

A Random Dance Contest will also take place with a maximum of 25 participating individuals. Pre-registration for this contest is available online.

Another round of Kpop Dance Contest will also happen on day two. The contest will be accepting a maximum of 30 k-pop cover groups with a registration fee of P400 per group. Prizes include P4,000 (1st prize), P2,500 (Second prize) and P1,000 (3rd prize).For inquiries and registration, visit www.facebook.com/CebuKPopCon/.