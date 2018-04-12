Cebu City dads differ in naming drug bets

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña backed the decision of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to withhold publicizing the named of alleged narco-politicians in preparation for the coming elections.

Osmeña said PDEA is just doing their job because it is not correct to publicize names without validations.

“They’re just protecting themselves. PDEA is not above the law. You cannot just malign someone without evidence,” Osmeña said.

However, Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia maintains his stance that those who are running for barangay office involved in illegal drugs should be named.

Garcia said that naming the candidates will not likely violate their right to due process since publicizing the named is only a way to make the people aware of the right people to vote.