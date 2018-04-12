2nd Run For Gift of Life set

DUE to the success of its inaugural charity running event last year, the Rotary Club of Cebu (RCC) will be holding the second edition dubbed as the “Run For Gift of Life 2” on May 13 at the grounds of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Last year, the event which was held to add funds to the Rotary’s program of helping children with congenital heart disease (CHD), attracted 2,000 runners.

This year, the RCC is partnering with foreign medical organizations, Gift of Life International and International Children’s Heart Foundation, which will hold a medical mission mainly focused on pediatric cardiac surgeries at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in June.

The medical mission will bring in foreign pediatric cardiologists not only to operate on children with CHD but also to impart their knowledge and skills to local doctors and surgeons for future complex pediatric surgeries.

RCC president Angel Ruben Martinez spearheaded the running event’s launching last Wednesday at the Calyx Building along with his fellow officers.

“Last year, we were able to stage two successful sporting events, the first Run For Gift of Life and the first Rotary Corporate Triathlon and we felt the strong support of Cebuanos and was able to generate fund for our program so we are here again to promote our cause and we hope to gather enough runners,” said Martinez.

The run will have distances of 16-kilometer, 8k, 3k and 1k which are all non-competitive.

The RCC currently has five under-privileged children who are suffering from CHD and cleft palate and will benefit from this running event’s proceeds.

The run will be handled technically by veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

From 2,000, organizers are aiming to increase the number of participants to 2,500.

For more information, interested participants can visit www.citrineland.com/run-gift-life-year-2.