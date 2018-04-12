RACE IS ON

The Cebu Dragon Boat Fiesta officially kicks off its second edition at the Boardwalk of the City of Naga, south of Cebu starting today until Sunday.

A total of 19 teams are locked in for the weekend.

Teams from Cebu include 250-meter small boat mixed-Cebu champions Cebu Fireblade Dragon Boat Club, Poseidon Dragons, Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team, Cebu Pink Paddlers, 250m open-Cebu small boat champions Plantation Bay Dragon Boat Team, Black Manta Warriors and Gruppo Habagat.

Bohol teams include 500m open club small boat champions Siete Dos Maribojoc, 250m mixed elite small boat champions Dauis Wild Dragons, and 500m open elite small boat champions Bohol Paddlers Association (BPA) Leo Lions.

Dumaguete City’s Umagu Dragon Boat Team, Tacloban City’s Baybreeze Sports Unlimited and the Boracay All Stars are also geared up to strut their wares.

Manila teams Triton Dragon Boat Racing Team, and Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Dragon Boat Team are also set to see action this weekend.

The 500m mixed masters small boat champions Team Dragons of North America (DNA) is set to come back as well as Nanjing China Dragon Boat Club.

Today will have the races in the Open Cebu and Mixed Cebu categories as well as the team managers’ meeting.

Meanwhile, the standard and small boat 500m races will be held tomorrow while the standard and small boat 250m races will be on Sunday. Winning teams will receive plaques, medals and cash prizes.

The event is held in partnership with the local government of Naga and Province of Cebu and endorsed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Department of Tourism.