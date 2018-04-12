Mandaue bags most gold medals in PSC Visayas Open meet

ATHLETES from Mandaue City dominated in the first major leg of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Visayas Open which capped off successfully yesterday in various venues around Cebu City. The event was aimed at providing exposure to athletes who were not able to compete in major meets.

Mandaue City collected a total of 58 gold medals in arnis held at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu along with 43 silvers and 41 bronze medals.

Cebu City ended with an 8-7-27 (gold-silver-bronze) tally followed by Lapu-Lapu City (3-7-14) and Cebu Province (3-6-3).

Cebu Province compensated via the boxing event by collecting six gold medals courtesy of Shan Abello, Clinton Martinez, Roque Villagonzalo, Jim Paul Dignos, Godfrey Lubiano and Aki Abello. They also earned two silvers and four bronze medals.

In taekwondo, gold medalists in kyurogi were Meryl Krizel Parandas, Lindy Mae Udtohan, Mike John Barbac, Daniel Sator, Ranie Royda, Charles Lawrence Labiste, Christine Villasor and Jed Canedo.

In karatedo, finishing with gilts were Zoila Viel Barriga, Trisha Jean Ogoc, Trexie Joy Ogoc, Kate Ariane Madrid, Justine Ayra Azur, Precious Avegail Belicario, Rose Mabelle Belicario, Rose Mabelle Seares, Aubrey Del Codilla, Princess Kyla Brutac, Bercel Gabrian Nombrado, Gian Mangitngit, Daniel Rey Martizano, Enzo Nirel Hipulan, Aaron Kyle Canencia, Pete Rayos, Jerson Sanchez, Kim Andrei Maquiling, Er Khimlord Labura, Greg Christian Cabrera, Trexie Jean Ogoc, Jessa Avila, Allyson Kyle Quiroga, Adrian Ayuda, Jerson Sanchez and Lhiel Ricablanca.

Handing in a golden performance in table tennis were singles champions Arian Caballes (12-under boys), Melanie Galeon (12-under girls), Zyrex Lustero (16-under boys), Lindy Marie Darlo (16-under girls), John Vincent Cabaluna (22-under men’s) and Athena Comaingking (under-22 women’s).

Just like arnis, competitions in karatedo, table tennis and taekwondo were also held at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Over at the Citigreen Tennis Resort, the gold medalists in lawn tennis singles were Douglas Maravillas (U12 boys), Hela Riza Coders (U12 girls), Perl Bless Coderos (U16 singles), Venz Alforque (U16 singles), Shayne Villareal (U22 singles) and Norman Joseph Enriquez (U22 singles).

At the Metro Sports Badminton Center in Salinas Drive, duo smashers Mery An Datan and Jasmin Obida topped the 12-Under girls while the 12-Under boys was ruled by the pair of Janssen Vagonna and Lord Perez.

In the U16 Girls, Fatima Tagalog and Juvie Coca dominated while Nael Cerina and Franus Solon were unbeatable in the U16 boys.

Shawn Uy together with his partner Rodolfo De Guzman bagged the 22-Under boys’ title. WITH CORRESPONDENT RAY CHARLIE DIAZ