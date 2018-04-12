Ryza Cenon now a Kapamilya

SHE has a new home.

Award-winning actress Ryza Cenon is now a Kapamilya after being a Kapuso for 14 years.

A photo of Cenon during her contract signing was posted by ABS-CBN PR on its Instagram account yesterday.

“ABS-CBN welcomes its newest Kapamilya, Ryza Cenon. The actress signed her two-year contract with the network today, April 12,” the caption reads.

Cenon uploaded a photo of the network’s logo with the caption: “NEW HOME.”

Her boyfriend, actor Pocholo Barretto, congratulated Cenon through a series of Instagram stories.

Cenon started her career with GMA in 2004 when she won as Ultimate Female Survivor in the second season of the talent search “StarStruck.”

She has done several television series in the Kapuso network including “Alyas Robin Hood,” “Buena Familia,” “Machete,” “Luna Blanca: Ang Ikalawang Yugto,” “My Beloved,” “Legacy,” and “Time of My Life.”

Her last TV series in GMA network and her most memorable role to date was as George in the highest-rating afternoon drama, “Ika-6 Na Utos” which was also topbilled by Sunshine Dizon and Gabby Concepcion, which aired from 2016 to 2018.

Last January, Cenon headlined the film, “Mr. & Mrs. Cruz” together with JC Santos.

This is the same film that won for her the Yakushi Pearl Award during the Osaka Asian Film Festival 2018 held at Osaka, Japan last month.