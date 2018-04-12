A tale of two mommies for Mother’s Day

IS it possible for a child to have two mothers?

Paolo Ballesteros’ newest film titled, “My 2 Mommies” tackles this unusual family set-up as a Mother’s Day offering to cinema-goers.

The movie’s official trailer was released by Regal Films last Wednesday through its Instagram account.

“Let us all celebrate Mother’s Day with not just 1 but 2 mommies,” Regal Films said.

Opening on May 9 nationwide, “My 2 Mommies” is about Manu played by Ballesteros who gets intimate with Monique, played by Solenn Heussaff.

Years later, they meet again in a restaurant and Manu gets the surprise of his life when Monique introduces him to their son, Tristan played by Marcus Cabais.

“Look at me. Hindi ako bagay na maging daddy. Hindi magandang role model eto sa batang lalaki. Ano bang alam ko sa pagiging daddy?” Manu asks Monique.

Although his being a father comes as a surprise, Manu easily bonds with him and fulfills his responsibilities as a dad. He also introduces the kid to his partner.

Playing a key role in the film is Diamond Star Maricel Soriano as Manu’s mother Tita Baby.

She is also surprised to find out that her son is now a father.

Produced by Regal Films, the film is directed by Eric Quizon.