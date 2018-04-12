Magpale: Amend tourism code as a way to punish erring guides

CEBU Vice Governor Agnes Magpale is planning to amend the tourism code especially in regulating local tour guides.

This after she received reports that a local tour guide in Badian town groped a French tourist last Sunday (April 8).

Also, last March 14, at least 18 local tour guides in Badian tested positive of illegal drugs.

Irked by these developments, Magpale said there is a need to improve regulations involving tour guides and operators and not just leave the matter to the municipalities.

“Karon nga daghan ni (Now that there are many incidents) cracked up, there is already a need to amend the tourism code,” she said.

She said if the suspect is a legitimate local tour guide, his license must be revoked if found guilty.

Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) Chief Joselito “Boboi” Costas in a previous interview, said that at present, the supervision of tour guides is left solely with the local government.

Costas said the Provincial Board (PB) should pass a legislation imposing regulations on tour guides and operators.

Meanwhile, Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) Head Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca said they are constantly monitoring guides in Badian by conducting surprise drug tests, as part of their intensive campaign against illegal drugs.

She said she is hoping that all tour guides from other municipalities will also be monitored and subjected to drug tests.