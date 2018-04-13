More than 100 Cebu City Hall employees subjected to drug test

Around 100 employees of the Cebu City Assessors Office, including regular employees, were subjected to a surprise drug test today (April 13).

The drug screening was conducted by the Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP).

This is the tenth round of drug screenings conducted by COSAP this year, and the first one for the City Assessors Office.

Lawyer Eleodoro Diaz, head of the City Assessor Office, said that they requested for another round of drug test for their department since only job order and casual employees were screened the last time.

“Last year, we also underwent drug tests. This time, around 40 regular employees of our office will be subjected to the drug test,” said Diaz.