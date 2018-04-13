Tumulak sees need to train Cebu’s traffic managers

Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak, Capitol’s focal person on traffic management, said that there is a need to conduct more trainings for traffic managers in Cebu province.

Tumulak explained that the vast developments in Cebu created challenges in managing traffic.

“Kon wala tay buhaton karon, mas worse pa ni sa umaabot (If we do not do something about it (traffic), it will be worse in the future),” he said.

The Cebu Provincial Government is planning to conduct more trainings involving traffic managers on traffic law enforcement, road safety audit and traffic engineering.