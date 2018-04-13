Netizens praise wounded stranger after finding lost phone in Consolacion

Not all heroes wear capes.

This was proven true after a man found a lost mobile phone at a food park in Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion town, Cebu on Saturday evening (April 7).

Herbert Ryan Cruz, who lost his phone, posted the details of the circumstances on his Facebook account.

Cruz recounted that he failed to notice that his phone fell to the ground after he switched seats with a friend while their vehicle was parked.

A certain JQ picked up the phone, but the vehicle already left.

A struggle ensued between JQ and an unidentified man who tried to grab the phone from him.

Although JQ was hit with a drinking glass, the subsequent mention, man failed to steal the missing phone from him.

In a phone call, JQ assured Cruz that his phone is in good hands and may be retrieved from Pitogo Barangay Hall where he surrended it.

JQ was rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for medical aid due to a wound in the head.

“He risked his life for an iphone of a stranger!” Cruz said.

The Facebook post drew positive responses on social media.

As of this writing, Cruz’s post has 2.1k reactions and 469 shares.