Pusher injured in Consolacion drug bust

An arrested drug pusher sustained a gunshot wound when cops fired back at him in a buy-bust operation in District 4 Barangay Pulpogan town in Consolacion Cebu at past 11 p.m., Thursday (April 12).

The suspect was identified as Janus Cabala Vestil, 26, a resident of District 4, Barangay Pulpogan of the same town.

The operation was conducted by the drug enforcement unit of Consolacion police station.

Seized from Vestil were 10 small sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P3,500 and a .38 caliber revolver.