Two Cebu City Assessors Office employees positive for drug use

Two out of 100 employees from the Cebu City Assessors Office turned positive for illegal drug use based on the results of the surprise drug testing conducted by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) today.

COSAP head Garry Lao said that the employees, a casual employee and a job order employee, are subject to termination.

The testing this morning is the tenth round of drug screenings conducted by COSAP this year.

Under the present administration headed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena, casual and job order employees of the city government who will be found positive for illegal drugs use will be terminated immediately without waiting for the confirmatory results.