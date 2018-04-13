Central Visayas delegates ready for Palarong Pambansa campaign

AFTER arriving in Vigan, Ilocos Sur last Monday, the 669-strong Central Visayas delegation is now eager to start its campaign in the 61st Palarong Pambansa which will officially open tomorrow at the Quirino Sports Complex.

They endured a gruelling 34-hour travel by boat and by land and are now comfortably billeted at the Sta. Catalina CS in Poblacion Sta. Catalina and Cabitaogan HNS and Cabitaogan ES in Cabittaogan Sta. Catalina, four kilometers away from the Quirino Sports Complex.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City sports coordinator Francis Ramirez said that none of the Central Visayas athletes encountered any problems during and after the long travel last weekend.

The delegation took a 22-hour boat ride onboard 2GO Shipping’s Saint Francis Xavier last April 7 to Manila, then went on another 12-hour bus ride and arrived in Vigan on April 9.

However, the long and gruelling travel is just one challenge. The delegation will face bigger challenges ahead especially with the hot weather.

According to Ramirez, the average temperature in Vigan is a blistering 39-degree Celsius that is why they advised all athletes to bring more than enough hydration during their competitions.

The national meet featuring the best student athletes from the country’s 18 regions will be competing for an entire week until April 21.

“It is very hot here that is why all athletes are required to bring more than enough hydration with them and they have to rehydrate themselves all the time to prevent dehydration and heat stroke,” added Ramirez.

There are also some venues which are far from where they are billeted.

Ramirez said the farthest playing venue is that of gymnastics in Santa Maria, 40 kilometers away, roughly a two-hour drive from Vigan City.

Meanwhile, some of the sporting events will be starting their competitions today such as football, sepak takraw, baseball and softball.

Spearheading the opening ceremonies tomorrow is no less than President Rodrigo Roa Duterte along with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioners Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez and Charles Raymond Maxey.