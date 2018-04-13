Shan lifts ‘07 past ‘05 in SHAABAA Summer League

JOB Shan proved to be a steady force down the stretch as he led 2007 to a close 56-53 win over 2005 in the SHAABAA Summer League 2018 last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Shan scored 10 points, pulled down four rebounds and handed four assists to help 2007 claim their second win in as many games.

Meanwhile, 2003’s Daryle Tan had a field day against the defense of 2015 as he had 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists in their 81-53 shellacking of the latter. The win was 2003’s first of the competition.

In other games, Joevince Canizares had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to pave the way for 2000’s 49-27 rout of 2010.

And finally, Jonathan Cimafranca had 21 markers and nine rebounds to help give 2008 a 46-36 win over 2014.