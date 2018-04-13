Cepca vs Micsa chess tourney set in Kadaugan Sa Mactan

THE CEBU chess community will be treated to a rare wood-pushing spectacle as two of the best clubs — the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) and the Mactan Island Chess and Scrabble Association (Micsa), will clash in a friendly competition set on April 22 at the Super Metro Gaisano in Lapu-Lapu City.

The event dubbed as the “Kadaugan Sa Mactan 2018 Micsa Vs. Cepca” will be a 20-board chess competition that will feature the best wood pushers of both clubs.

It is held in line with Lapu-Lapu City’s commemoration of the battle of Mactan also known as the “Kadaugan Sa Mactan.”

The champion of this five-round,10-minute blitz tournament will receive P1,000 plus a chess clock.

The second and third placers will get P500 plus a chess set while the fourth to fifth placers will get P300 and a chess set as well. The sixth to 10th placers will receive P200 while P100 will be given to the 11th to 15th placers.

The tournament is organized by both Cepca and Micsa through the leadership of their presidents, Engr. Jerry Maratas and barangay captain Galileo Roma Jr., with the support of the Lapu-Lapu City government.