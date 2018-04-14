Siblings arrested for selling drugs in Talisay City
Two siblings were arrested by the drug enforcement unit of Talisay City Police Office in Lower Candulawan, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City on Thursday evening.
The police operatives collared Alexander Cartagenas, 59, a resident of the same place, and his younger sister Fe Cartagenas, 57, a resident of Sitio Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.
The older Cartagenas was the subject of the buy-bust operation.
Seized from their possession were 3 medium packs and 20 small sachets of suspected shabu, with an estimated worth of P115,500.
They are now detained at the jail facility of Talisay City Police Office.
