Duterte, allies give whiff of 2019 polls in HK event

HONG KONG – There was a whiff of the 2019 elections when President Duterte addressed a 2,500-strong crowd of Filipino workers gathered here on Thursday.

Mr. Duterte mentioned possible senatorial candidates during his speech and even introduced his right-hand man, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, as his “favorite senator.”

Mr. Duterte spoke about the Navy’s frigate acquisition project controversy, an issue that made headlines in January, in which Go was accused of meddling after his office forwarded a South Korean bidder’s complaint to the Department of Defense.

Alluding to his aide, the President said that when a person with a very good public image was harassed, he became a “hero.”

‘He is Chinese’

“Without campaigning, he is becoming a senator. Bong Go, he is being called a senator. He has a lot of fans who don’t know him. And if those who are from Hong Kong will vote for him, then that would be a certainty. He is Chinese, just like my grandfather,” he told the gathering, which included groups carrying banners expressing support for Go.

Mr. Duterte also said he had heard that Inquirer columnist Ramon Tulfo, who was in the audience, wanted to become a senator. Tulfo would qualify, he said, though he warned pretty women to stay away from him.

“Well, he’s known to be a ladies’ man. There’s nothing we can do about that,” he said.

Mr. Duterte said he was also campaigning for his political adviser, Francis Tolentino. A former chief of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority before he ran and lost in the 2016 senatorial race, Tolentino remains “a very nice man,” he said.

Tolentino does not curse, and anyone in Cavite province can attest to that, he added.

The President also mentioned entertainer-turned-blogger Mocha Uson, Malacañang’s assistant communications secretary, who plans to run for senator.