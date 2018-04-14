Father of five arrested in Sawang Calero buy-bust

The drug enforcement unit of San Nicolas police precinct arrested a 47-year-old man who worked at the Pasil fish port in a buy-bust operation at past 1 a.m, Saturday (April 14).

The suspect was identified as Jerry Castañares, a resident of Gen. Genis St. Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Police seized from his possession suspected shabu weighing 5.2 grams with an estimated worth of P61,360.

Castañares admitted that he sold drugs because his income is not enough to support his five children.