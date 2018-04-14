Astronomical societies to host stargazing event in public library
In celebration of the 99th anniversary of the Cebu City Rizal Public Library, students from the University of San Carlos (USC) will hold a stargazing event at 7 p.m. today (April 14).
Members of the USC Astronomy Society (USC-AS) will host the event together with the Indiana Aerospace University Astronomical Society (IAU-AS).
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña shared the event in his social media account yesterday.
When asked if the city government has prepared other activities for the anniversary, the mayor said there are none.
Osmeña said the city government will focus more on looking for budget to fund the remodeling of the second floor of the building.
