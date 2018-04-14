Cebu Dragon Boat Fiesta: PADS Adaptive Dragon Boat team tops 500m small boat mixed masters
By James Nicole Franz R. Savellon April 14,2018
The Philippine Accessibility Disability Services Inc (PADS) Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team topped the 500-meter small boat Mixed Masters category of the 2nd Cebu Dragon Boat Fiesta held at the City of Naga Boardwalk on Saturday afternoon.
Runners up were Manila’s Triton Dragon Boat Racing Team and Tacloban City’s Baybreeze Sports Unlimited, respectively.
