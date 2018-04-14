Capitol official faces graft raps

FORMER Capitol security consultant Byron Garcia filed graft charges against Provincial Accountant Ramon Dumayac Jr. for his failure to file his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from 2004 to 2015 at the Ombudsman-Visayas.

Garcia said he requested the Ombudsman-Visayas for Dumayac’s SALN from 2004 to this year and he was told that Dumayac only has one SALN in 2016.

Garcia said Dumayac’s 2016’s SALN didn’t mention his financial connections.

Dumayac will also face 11 counts of violating Republic Act 6713 Sec 8 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees for allegedly failing to declare his assets and financial interests.

He said Dumayac, who sat in the board of directors of the Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, failed to disclose his share capital or fixed deposit of at least P1 million to the cooperative which is one of the requirements to qualify for a board seat.

When sought for comment, Dumayac refused to issue a statement saying he has yet to receive a copy of the complaint filed against him.