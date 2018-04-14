Fish vendor, youth killed in Minglanilla mishaps

A fish vendor died after she was hit by a speeding tourist van as she crossed the highway at sitio Linao barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town at 6 am Saturday.

The 72-year-old victim identified as Cresenciana Repollo of Barangay Tuyan, Naga City sustained severe head and body injuries and was rushed to the Minglanilla District Hospital but she failed to make it.

The 56-year-old driver of the Toyota Hi-Ace van identified as Gregorio Aton of Barangay Pinipog, Medellin town was forced to unload his passengers consisting mostly of foreign tourists and advised them to take another vehicle.

SPO3 Oliver Dacua of the Minglanilla police precinct said Aton failed to notice Repollo as she crossed the road. Aton surrendered to the police.

The day before, a 17-year-old boy died after he lost control of his motorcycle and rammed into a concrete fence along the barangay road in Sitio Lipata, Barangay Linao, Minglanilla town.