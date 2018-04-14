Hong Kong native survives fall from Osmeña Peak

A female native of Hong Kong survived a 20-foot fall from Osmeña Peak in Dalaguete town, Cebu Saturday noon.

The 35-year-old tourist identified as Lau Tin Yan sustained minor injuries at the right side of her stomach due to the fall. She was with four companions as she climbed the peak at 11:35 am and fell more than 30 minutes later.

Mantalongon tourism official Jelyn Elemino said the victim was transferred to a hospital to Cebu City about 85 kilometers away from Dalaguete or a good two hour drive away. Yan’s experience went viral on social media.