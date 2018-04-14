13 lovelies compete for Binibining Mabolo 2018 title

BARANGAY Mabolo in Cebu City will soon have a new ambassadress.

As one of the highlights of its fiesta celebration, Barangay Mabolo will hold the Binibining Mabolo 2018 pageant on May 11 at the Don Benedicto Cultural Center.

The lucky 13 vying for the title were presented to the media last Thursday at Mabolo Royal Hotel.

“As you can see, mga gwapa kaayo ni among kandidata. They are talented and very smart,” said barangay councilor Michael Vincent Racaza, the proponent of the pageant.

Since no one from barangay Mabolo joined the screening, he said that the pageant was opened to non-Mabolo residents.

This year’s candidates are Audrey Clea Gabaya, Maria Mitchiko Villaver, Maria Fe Loayon, Arianne Mae Manquiquis, Rhean Emmanuelle Caruana, Angelie Pacaldo, Karen Barbara Tantay, Kissha Ann Nuñez, Ma. Milkhielyn Enriquez, Nora Veronique Culaba, Kefaiah Al-zair and Marchel Magaspi.

They will represent the different sitios of Mabolo.

According to Patherese Lei Mari Abejuela, events head of the pageant, the beauties will also aim to raise awareness and education for disaster mitigation and preparedness, particularly to address the flood problems faced by the community.

Prizes at stake are P20,000 (Binibining Mabolo 2018), P15,000 (first runner-up) and P10,000 (second runner-up).

The top five candidates will win a Sky Water Park experience while non-winners will receive P3,000 each.

Special awards will be given during the coronation night including Face of Binibini, Model Face Award, Binibining Confidence, Binibini of the Press, Binibining Personality, Eloquence Award, Best in Production Number, Best in Fun Wear, Best in Summer Wear and Best in Evening Gown.

The panel of judges include Ma. Nida Cabera, head of Cebu City Environment and Natural Office (CENRO); Roxanne G. Racaza, owner of Roxan Salon; French Bonn Petallo, Hari sa Sugbo 2018 second runner-up; and Claire Nolen Pestaño, Miss Teen Mabolo 2018.

Organizers said that a surprise judge will be announced on the pageant night.