‘Give us relocation’

Lapu-Lapu City’s coastal residents plea

AROUND 20 years ago, the seawater surrounding the village of Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu’s historic-resort city, was still enticing for residents like Mateo Curatao, 57, especially during summer.

But Curatao, who was born and raised in the same barangay, said he witnessed how the sea, which is right behind his house, lost its appeal.

His home will just be one of the hundreds of near-shore houses and other establishments that the Lapu-Lapu City Government is planning to demolish after water examinations conducted by the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB – DENR) revealed that levels of fecal coliform in Mactan Channel went beyond the standard of 100 MPN (most probable number) per 100 ml.

The water is still considered safe for swimming and water sports, assured EMB-Central Visayas Director and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza.

However, Radaza believed that evicting informal settlers who occupied the supposed to be no habitation zone, or the area three meters from the shore, would make a significant impact in the effort to clean up the water surrounding Mactan Island.

Even Curatao readily admitted how the quality of the water around his village has drastically changed over the past two decades.

“Pag haw-as nimo sa dagat, katol na kaayo. Sa una, limpyo kaayo ni. Karon, baho na gani tungod kay mga basura bisag asa lang ipanglabay. Unya ang mga hugaw sa CR (comfort room) diretso sa dagat (When you’re done taking a swim in the beach, it’s very itchy. It used to be very clean. Now, it stinks because people litter and wastes from the CR goes directly to the sea),” said Curatao.

Curato’s admission validated Radaza’s statement that the lack of sanitary toilet facilities or septic tanks in these areas was one of the reasons why the fecal coliform levels in Mactan’s water has reached 180 to 250 MPN per 100 ml, which was even slightly higher than Panglao Island, an equally famous resort-island in Bohol, which is only at 150 to 200 MPN.

Eviction notices

At least 1,000 families will face eviction but the city’s Urban Poor Affairs Office (UPAO) was still determining the exact number of affected establishments or households.

Marielle Palaubsanon, an officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Government Public Information Office (PIO), told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview yesterday that UPAO is still profiling all establishments that violated the three-meter easement rule.

The dates of the demolition are also being finalized as well as the amount of financial assistance they will grant to the affected residents, added Palaubsanon.

“As of now, our team from the Urban Poor is still handing out notices to residents in Barangays Poblacion, Pusok, Ibo, and even up to Mactan. Once the profiling is done, we can schedule a date for the demolition,” she said.

Among those who received the notice yesterday was Magdalena Rosales, 40, and ten other homeowners residing in Sitio Gymelena in Barangay Poblacion.

Rosales’ house – where she, her husband, and their seven children have lived for seven years – stands right above the sea waters surrounding Barangay Poblacion. Wastes from their kitchen and toilet are directly discharged into the sea.

When she learned that they will be evicted anytime soon, Rosales appealed to the city government to provide a relocation site for them.

“Wa naman tay mahimo kung papahawaon mi dinhi pero mas maayo unta kung matagaan sad mi ug relocation site kay dili pa namo kaya mo palit ug luna matukuran ug balay. Karon, nangita na mi ug balay na marentahan (We can’t do anything if they’re going to evict us but it will be better if they can provide a relocation site because we cannot afford to buy a lot where we can construct a house. As of now, we’re looking for a house to rent),” said Rosales.

Curatao also echoed Rosales’ plea for a relocation site, even as he urged folks like him who live near the sea to manage their wastes accordingly.

He said that he manages the waste discharged from their house properly by setting up a septic tank, and have it treated every five years.

Curatao lamented that his two-storey, concrete house, which cost him and his five children at least P1 million to build, will be demolished since it is located within the three-meter easement zone.

He said this development saddened him because he had been conscious about keeping the sea clean and even placed a signboard at his house’s door reminding his neighbors not to throw their trash to the sea.

No relocation site

But Palaubsanon reiterated Radaza’s announcement that the city government can only provide financial assistance and construction materials to the affected individuals, as there is no more available public space in Lapu-Lapu City to accommodate them.

“We’re now urging the residents to cooperate not only because we want to keep our seawater clean but this is for their safety, too. Wooden houses constructed on the sea can be easily swept away by huge waves especially during bad weather,” she said.

On the other hand, William Cuñado, director of EMB-7, assured that while the fecal coliform levels already exceeded their standard, the seawater around Mactan is still safe for swimming.

At least 30 resorts on Mactan Island who were found to have violated Republic Act No. 9275 (Clean Water Act) have also received notices and required to immediately address their violations.