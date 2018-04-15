Aspirants for barangay, SK posts start filing COCs

At least 121 candidates for the May 14 barangay and SK election in Cebu City have already filed their Certificate of Candidacies (COCs) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu City, as of yesterday, April 14, 2018.

Bing Tesoro, Comelec Election Assistant of the Cebu City First District said that at least 45 candidates from Cebu City North have filed their COCs for the barangay election, while about 30 candidates for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) youth have also filed their COCs.

In the Cebu City Second District (South), at least 40 candidates for the barangay and six candidates for SK election have filed their COCs.

Tesoro said the first day of filing was peaceful and orderly.

The filing of COCs started yesterday (Saturday) and will end on April 20.