Developers to be required to submit traffic assessment before construction starts
A traffic impact assessment (TIA) will soon be required before any developer can be allowed to construct or develop a structure in Cebu.
Cebu Provincial Traffic Management Focal Person Jonathan Tumulak said the TIA will have to be reviewed and approved first before a building permit will be released.
A TIA will constitute a traffic management plan and parking capacity presentation subject to the approval of a review committee.
Tumulak said that first district board member Alex Galeos is already working on the ordinance.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.