Developers to be required to submit traffic assessment before construction starts

A traffic impact assessment (TIA) will soon be required before any developer can be allowed to construct or develop a structure in Cebu.

Cebu Provincial Traffic Management Focal Person Jonathan Tumulak said the TIA will have to be reviewed and approved first before a building permit will be released.

A TIA will constitute a traffic management plan and parking capacity presentation subject to the approval of a review committee.

Tumulak said that first district board member Alex Galeos is already working on the ordinance.