Traffic managers to undergo trainings on law enforcement, road safety audit
Provincial traffic managers will soon undergo more training concerning law enforcement, road safety audit, and traffic engineering.
This will happen after they completed their traffic management training.
Provincial traffic management head Jonathan Tumulak said that traffic managers need to have a uniform protocol in enforcing traffic laws.
Road safety audit training is set to educate traffic managers on their roads’ capabilities.
Proper signage installation will also be part of their agenda in Traffic Engineering seminar.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.