Female drug suspects caught in Lapu

Two drug suspects were arrested by Lapu-Lapu City police at Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City at past Sunday noon.

The suspects were identified as 36-year-old Cheryl Munez Bajo and 23-year-old Jamil Montesa Labor, both residents of sitio Suba Masulog, Barangay Basak.

Seized from their possession were one large pack and one medium sized pack of shabu worth P303,260 and P1,000 in cash proceeds. The two were said to be known drug dealers in their area.