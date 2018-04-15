Capitol pushes new rule for developers

A TRAFFIC Impact Assessment (TIA) will soon be required before any developer can construct or develop structures in Cebu.

Cebu Provincial Traffic Management Focal Person Jonathan Tumulak said that a new ordinance mandating such is already being readied in the provincial board to mitigate the traffic woes in the province.

A TIA will constitute of an analysis on the traffic profile of the area where a developer wish to build, the parking capacity of the establishment to be built and a traffic management concept to help in decongest the roads in the area.

The TIA will have to be submitted at the Provincial Engineering office to be subject for approval before a developer will be granted with a development permit.

Tumulak said that the ordinance will be specifying the required number of parking spaces corresponding to the floor area in order to prevent the vehicles from parking in the streets.

“There will be a provision [in the ordinance] that for every square meter of the floor area, there will be an equivalent minimum number of parking spaces. We can’t approve if its a mall then there will only be 10 parking spaces, for example,” said Tumulak.

The TIA, Tumulak said, will be part of the requirements for zoning clearance.

A zoning clearance is needed to assess if the construction of a building is suited for the community where it will rise.

Tumulak said that although the rise of new establishments is a welcome development, traffic management and mitigating procedures should not be compromised.