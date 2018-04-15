Carreta bust nets two pregnant women, P118K shabu

Two pregnant women were arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Carreta in Cebu City on Sunday.

They were also caught with suspected shabu worth P118,000 during the operation in Sitio Ponce, said Senior Insp. Jhomar Pomarejos, Waterfront Police Station commander, in an interview with Cebu Daily News.

Elaine Lawas, 27, of Villagonzalo 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, was arrested when she was caught with two medium packs and three sachets of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation, said Pomarejos.

He said that Lawas, who is four months pregnant, was the target of their operation that they conducted after receiving information about her illegal activity in the barangay.

However, as they were heading to conduct the operation against Lawas, police chanced upon Nichole Escana, 21, of Barangay Apas in the area.

Pomarejos said they searched her and arrested her when they found six sachets of suspected shabu in her possession.

Pomarejos said that they searched Escaña because they recognized her as one of those who was arrested on Palm Sunday for illegal drugs.

He said that a case was filed against her and she posted bail.

The two arrested women were detained at the Waterfront Police Station pending the filing of charges.