Houston survives Minnesota, 104-101
By Brian J. Ochoa April 16,2018
James Harden had 44 points to lead the top-ranked Houston Rockets to a 104-101 victory over the gritty Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first round Western Conference matcfirst-round2018 NBA Playoffs Monday morning.
The Rockets now have a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.
Andrew Wiggins led the losing squad with 18 markers.
