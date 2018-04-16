Houston survives Minnesota, 104-101

James Harden had 44 points to lead the top-ranked Houston Rockets to a 104-101 victory over the gritty Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first round Western Conference matcfirst-round2018 NBA Playoffs Monday morning.

The Rockets now have a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Andrew Wiggins led the losing squad with 18 markers.